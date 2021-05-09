Obama family's pet 'Bo' passes away due to Cancer; dog lovers on Twitter grieve

Bo arrived at the White House as a 6-month-old puppy in April 2009, a gift from Senator Edward M Kennedy of Massachusetts and his wife, Victoria, to the first children, Malia and Sasha Obama, reported The New York Times.

The former first dog was known for cavorting on the South Lawn in front of the White House press corps, barking at news conferences and attracting fan mail from children across the country.

In 2013, Bo was joined at the White House by a second Portuguese water dog, Sunny, after Michelle Obama said that Bo needed more interaction with other dogs, according to NYT.

Along with the Obamas, Twitterati also bade an emotional farewell to Bo. Have a look.