Not Elon Musk Or Ambani, THIS Man Is The World's Richest Businessman Ever

Virji Vora (also Virji Vohra), a Surat-born businessman, is reportedly the World's Richest Businessman Ever. He who was a big name in the Mughal era in India was noted to be the richest businessman in the history by British East India Company, establishing a personal worth of 8 million rupees (Rs. 80 lakh).

He might not be the wealthiest person alive today but he has not failed in getting recognition for his work and financial strength. Vora is believed by scholars in the business area to have played a crucial role in financing the East India Company between 1617 and 1670. During then, he was a vital source of credit and a client of both the British and Dutch East India Companies.

It is said that he was a 'sole monopolist' who often used to buy the entire stock of a product and sell them at a huge profit. He has been referred to as a 'merchant prince' and a 'plutocrat' in different contexts.

Also, the Indian businessman was reportedly a money lender to those English men who were willing to pursue their own private businesses. It is said that the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb asked for assistance from Vora and sent an agent in search of funding during a financial crisis to conquer the Deccan area of India.

Known for serving as a major financier of the East India Company in the 17th century, Virji Vora was born in 1590 and died in 1670.