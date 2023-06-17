 Not Elon Musk Or Ambani, THIS Man Is The World's Richest Businessman Ever
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralNot Elon Musk Or Ambani, THIS Man Is The World's Richest Businessman Ever

Not Elon Musk Or Ambani, THIS Man Is The World's Richest Businessman Ever

Have you heard about Virji Vora? He is regarded as the richest person in the history.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
article-image

Virji Vora (also Virji Vohra), a Surat-born businessman, is reportedly the World's Richest Businessman Ever. He who was a big name in the Mughal era in India was noted to be the richest businessman in the history by British East India Company, establishing a personal worth of 8 million rupees (Rs. 80 lakh).

He might not be the wealthiest person alive today but he has not failed in getting recognition for his work and financial strength. Vora is believed by scholars in the business area to have played a crucial role in financing the East India Company between 1617 and 1670. During then, he was a vital source of credit and a client of both the British and Dutch East India Companies.

It is said that he was a 'sole monopolist' who often used to buy the entire stock of a product and sell them at a huge profit. He has been referred to as a 'merchant prince' and a 'plutocrat' in different contexts.

Also, the Indian businessman was reportedly a money lender to those English men who were willing to pursue their own private businesses. It is said that the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb asked for assistance from Vora and sent an agent in search of funding during a financial crisis to conquer the Deccan area of India.

Known for serving as a major financier of the East India Company in the 17th century, Virji Vora was born in 1590 and died in 1670.

Read Also
Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for biggest ever loss of personal wealth
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

5 Father's Day Memes That Every Child Will Find Relatable

5 Father's Day Memes That Every Child Will Find Relatable

Not Elon Musk Or Ambani, THIS Man Is The World's Richest Businessman Ever

Not Elon Musk Or Ambani, THIS Man Is The World's Richest Businessman Ever

Watch: Telangana Girl Students Forced To Take Off Burqa Before Appearing For Exam; State Home...

Watch: Telangana Girl Students Forced To Take Off Burqa Before Appearing For Exam; State Home...

Cyclone Biparjoy: Journalists Who Went Viral For Their Sensational Style Of Reporting Cyclonic Storm...

Cyclone Biparjoy: Journalists Who Went Viral For Their Sensational Style Of Reporting Cyclonic Storm...

WATCH: 2 Tuskers in Assam Carry Dead Baby Elephant To Nearby Pond, Try Reviving Its Life

WATCH: 2 Tuskers in Assam Carry Dead Baby Elephant To Nearby Pond, Try Reviving Its Life