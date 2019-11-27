Not cool Winnie the Pooh: TikTok blocks teen for making videos on Xinjiang concentration camp

A TikTok video has been going viral on the internet, in which a US teen is speaking about the Chinese ‘concentration camps’. The video has been doing rounds on the internet, however, the TikTok user has claimed that Chinese-owned social network has blocked her account after the video went viral.

The video that appears to be a makeup tutorial, starts with Feroza Aziz giving tips on how to curl your lashes. The teen then starts talking about the ‘concentration camps’ in China and asks her viewers to look up the issue on the internet, get aware and spread the awareness. Aziz also described the campaign as ‘another Holocaust’.

TikTok, Chinese-owned social network blocked Feroza from posting new content by blocking her account.

Feroza Aziz had posted three videos on the treatment of Uighurs Muslims. On why she bookends the comments with make-up tips, she explained in one of her recording, "I say that so TikTok doesn't take down my videos."

Here are all the three videos: