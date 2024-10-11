 Northern Lights: Pics Of Aurora Borealis Go Viral As People Witness Breathtaking Sky In Minnesota, London & Other Regions
People from the UK, New York, Canada, and Germany were some of those who witnessed the rare aurora borealis in their area. It wasn't reported in India this time, however, hundreds of people from the mentioned regions mentioned about experiencing a magically beautiful sky by sharing some clicks of it.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 07:37 PM IST
Viral photos of Northern Lights | X/@1labare and @ChrisReeceWX

Northern Lights have left people in some parts of the world fall in love with the breathtaking view of the sky. People from the UK, New York, Canada, and Germany were some of those who witnessed the rare aurora borealis in their area. It wasn't reported in India this time, however, hundreds of people from the mentioned regions mentioned about experiencing a magically beautiful sky by sharing some clicks of it.

Now, the internet is flooded with photos of the rare phenomenon. If you happen to notice, 'Northern lights' is trending on X as netizens are uploading visuals of the colourful sky online.

X users were stunned by the sight and they shared their experience of witnessing the northern lights. One of them, who was named Chris Reece, expressed that he was always fascinated by winter and snow in Minnesota only until he happened to see the breathtaking sky recently.

"I’ve wanted to live in Minnesota since I was a kid. I always thought my favorite part would be winters and snow… but I’m absolutely astounded by stepping out my front door, or even looking out the window, and being able to see the northern lights," he wrote.

What Is Aurora Borealis? Know Whether India Witnessed Northern Lights That Illuminated Night Sky...
article-image

A person from London posted a video of the colourful sky and said, "Ive never seen the sky dance like this before!! From north London." Soon, another local from the area, described the sight to be "Absolutely spectacular."

A video showing a flight passing through the decked up sky also surfaced online. As it was posted on X, it read, "Pov: you have a front row seat to the greatest show on earth #northernlights."

