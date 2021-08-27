'Nobody will trust you again': Joe Biden attracts global criticism after #KabulAirportBlast

US President Joe Biden has said that he will avenge the twin bombings at the Kabul airport that have killed at least 103 people, including 13 American service members, adding that the ongoing evacuation in Afghanistan will continue uninterrupted.

The number of US service members killed in the attacks has risen to 13, with 18 more injured troops currently in the process of being flown out of the country, according to the latest update by Bill Urban, public affairs officer of the US Central Command.

"We will respond with force and precision in our time, in a place we choose in a manner of our choosing," Biden said when delivering remarks from the White House late Thursday, following the bombings at the Hamid Karzai International Airport earlier in the day.

The blast at the airport was followed by another one at the adjacent Baron Hotel, whose details are being figured out by the US military.

The Wall Street Journal, citing a senior Afghan health official, reported that the explosions left at least 90 Afghan civilians dead.

The Afghan Ministry of Public Health previously confirmed the attacks had resulted in over 60 deaths and 140 injuries among Afghans and were claimed by ISIS-K, a radical affiliate of the Islamic State.

Biden said he had ordered US military commanders to "strike ISIS-K assets, leadership and facilities", stopping short of elaborating on the specifics.

"These IS terrorists will not win. We will rescue the Americans. We will get our Afghan allies out. And our mission will go on," he added.

However, Biden's speech has been unable to convince the public who are blaming and criticising him for the events in Afghanistan. People across the globe are calling upon Biden to make things better.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

(Trigger warning: Some tweets contain graphic images)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With inputs from IANS.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:36 PM IST