Nobel Prize winner Prof. Morten Meldal elated after getting warm reception from his students, watch video

Nobel Prize Winner Professor Morten Meldal with his students |

Professor Morten Meldal was applauded by his colleagues and students for winning the Nobel Prize in Chemistry and the video of the same, shared by Goodnewsmovement on Instagram went viral.

He received the award for his work on the development of click chemistry and bio-orthogonal chemistry.

The professor teaches chemistry at the University of Copenhagen in Copenhagen, Denmark. The prize was awarded jointly with Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless who were honored for their advances in 'click chemistry', which has played a role in treating and diagnosing illnesses.

Netizens simply adored the professor's huge smile. It showed Meldal coming out of a room and receiving a round of applause from his colleagues and students. People shouted out, 'wooo' and the Nobel Prize winner also raised his hands in excitement with a broad smile. At the end of the video, a huge crowd surrounds Meldal and honours him.

“The surreal moment you realize you’ve won a Nobel Prize and everyone is celebrating you,” read the text insert in the video.

On this 'World Smile Day 2022', watching professor's smile wide smile will make you smile too.

Watch the beautiful video below:

The field of functional form of chemistry known as 'click chemistry', is in which molecular building blocks snap together quickly and efficiently. Meldal used click chemistry to build complex structures and linked them. He also took the help of bioorthogonal chemistry to improve the targeting of cancer pharmaceuticals now being tested in clinical trials.

The video got 149,917 likes in just 13 hours after being shared and several comments from the Instagram users.

Read the reactions of the Instagram users below:

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2022 is about making difficult processes easier. Barry Sharpless and Morten Meldal have laid the foundation for click chemistry.