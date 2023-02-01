'Itni khushi mujhe aaj tak nahi hui': Internet reacts to Income Tax slab change in Budget 2023

Union Budget 2023 came as a major relief for middle-class taxpayers. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament during the Budget Session proposed to increase rebate limit to income of Rs 7 lakh. Thus, hinting that there would be no income tax for people with income up to Rs 7 lakh per annum.
The internet welcomed the big announcement by the Finance Minister and flooded social media with happy messages and memes. Check out some tweets below:
