'Itni khushi mujhe aaj tak nahi hui': Internet reacts to Income Tax slab change in Budget 2023 | Twitter

Union Budget 2023 came as a major relief for middle-class taxpayers. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament during the Budget Session proposed to increase rebate limit to income of Rs 7 lakh. Thus, hinting that there would be no income tax for people with income up to Rs 7 lakh per annum.

The internet welcomed the big announcement by the Finance Minister and flooded social media with happy messages and memes. Check out some tweets below:

Middle Class Ki dua kubool hui!!!!



Tax-Free #IncomeTax Limit is raised to Rs 7 lakh in the new tax regime only. #Budget2023 CNBCTV18 LIVE pic.twitter.com/SBL4Cd4Dnu — Akbar Kazi (@akbarkazi_) February 1, 2023

Big gift to middle class!



No income tax till Rs 7 lakh



This is a major relief to tax payers — Mahesh Vikram Hegde 🇮🇳 (@mvmeet) February 1, 2023

No Income Tax till 7 Lakh yearly income! Boom! 🔥🔥🔥 #AmritKaalBudget — Himanshu Singh (@himanshuusingh_) February 1, 2023

Here comes #Budget2023 most waited segment , income tax rebate now upto 7 lakh, woo hooo pic.twitter.com/QnQYlaKNEQ — abhishek Jain (@_joker9_) February 1, 2023

What did I hear.. rebate to 7 Lakh



I hope there is no trap#Budget2023 #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/yYIAvRVeEM — Mritunjay Dubey (@mddubey409) February 1, 2023

utsav ki tayaari karo

from 5 lakh to 7 lakh rebate#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/jMl9td6cCp — Manish🇮🇳 (@manibhaii16) February 1, 2023

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)