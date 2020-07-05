No 'chicken dinner' for Punjab boy who spent father's 16 lakhs on PUBG

The Punjab teen's game did not end well with a 'Chicken Dinner' after he secretly spent his father's 16 lakhs on PUBG. He is now made to work at a scooter repair shop.

The money was spent on in-game add ons such as special ammunitions which he purchased for him and his friends.

The 17-year-old pretended to be in online classes when he took his father's phone. The bank statements busted his move following which he was made to work at a scooter shop to learn the value of hard-earned money.

"I just can’t let him sit idle at home and cannot give him a mobile phone even for studying," the father told The Tribune.

"He is working at a scooter repair shop so that he realises how hard it is to earn money."

As per reports, the boy also used Rs 2 lakh from his mother's PF account and often shuffled money his mothers' and fathers' account so that they would not find out.

The police has refused to help since the boy spent the money voluntarily.