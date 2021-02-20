'Next thing we know, there will be pineapples': Netizens horrified as Twitter user makes 'strawberry biryani'

There are some food items that simply do not belong together - be it ketchup-flavoured ice cream or peeled chicken nuggets. Now, we have yet another combination to add to the list. A Twitter user's post about making 'Strawbiryani' recently went viral for all the wrong reasons, with horrified netizens reacting sharply.

In case there way doubt, "strawbiryani" is an amalgamation of strawberry and biryani. And yes, that is exactly what it sounds like. A Twitter user going by the name 'Saad' had on Friday posted a food photo that has since garnered thousands of likes comments and shares. It it, a container full of biryani can be seen topped with a few strawberries.

"We made “Strawbiryani” at home today and I am curious to know what desi Twitter has to say about it," the user captioned the image. And while it is unclear whether this is a good thing, Twitter certainly had a lot to say.