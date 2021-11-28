New Zealand MP cycles to hospital despite labor; gives birth to baby girl

Exhibiting women's power at peak New Zealand Member of Parliament Julie Anne Genter rushed on her bicycle early on Sunday to the hospital. Despite bearing the labour pain she bravely made it travel safe and gave birth an hour later.

Soon she took to Facebook to share and announce the good news. Her now-viral Facebook post reads, 'Big news! At 3.04 am this morning we welcomed the newest member of our family. I genuinely wasn’t planning to cycle in labour, but it did end up happening.

'Amazingly now we have a healthy, happy little one sleeping, as is her dad,' added Genter in her social media post.

Genter - her party's spokesperson for transport issues and whose Facebook profile includes "I love my bicycle" - also biked to the hospital in 2018 to give birth to her first-born, local media said.

New Zealand women leaders have taken to set an example of agility and steadfastness as responsible mothers - balancing kids with their professional commitments.

According to media sources, The island nation of 5 million already has a reputation for down-to-earth politicians. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern famously took maternity leave while in office and brought her three-month old to a United Nations meeting as she was still breastfeeding.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 05:57 PM IST