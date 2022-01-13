New Zealand man finds cockroach inside his ear, doctor extracts it as souvenir

A full-size cockroach was found in a man's ear in Auckland, New Zealand, three days after experiencing a squirming sensation in the ear. The man named Zane Wedding said that he had initially mistaken the sensation as having water in his ear. As per a report in The Guardian, Zane, on Friday morning went for a swim at a nearby pool. After returning home, he fell asleep on his couch in the evening. He then woke up with a plugged ear and the feeling that something was wriggling inside it.

On Saturday morning, he consulted a doctor who prescribed him antibiotics and further asked him to use a hairdryer around his ear to dry out the water which he thought was troubling the ear. He was also told to come back if the irritation persisted. Zane said that he became deaf in one ear and could not sleep. Underlining the fact that the hairdryer served no use, he said, “Immediately after, it felt way worse,” The Guardian reported.

Later, Zane made an appointment with an ear clinic to consult a specialized doctor after two helpless nights. After his medical examination, he was shocked by the doctor's "Oh my God," as well as her statements that followed next, according to the Nzherald.co.nz.

“I think you have an insect in your ear,” the doctor remarked after looking into his ear. She worked for a few minutes to remove the insect.

As per the Nzherald.co.nz, Zane stated that the idea of it made him literally sick. Further, a suction device was used to extract the rest of the cockroach. Describing the procedure of the extraction, he said, “I felt (my eardrum) pop as it came away.”

The Aucklander even stated that the doctor who removed the cockroach had never witnessed anything like that before. Zane added that the doctor was continuously repeating, “Oh my God”. The doctor even told him that at the beginning she thought that he had a tumour.

Zane Wedding has handed the insect back to the doctor as a souvenir as she had never extracted an insect before, The Guardian reported.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 02:02 PM IST