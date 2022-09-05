New York robbery: Dramatic! Man crashes into SUV, robs at gunpoint in Manhattan; watch

Dramatic New York robbery | viral video

In a shocking incident reported from Manhattan, New York, a car deliberately rushed into another leading to theft at gunpoint. Onlookers from the NY streets created videos from various angles to record the chilling robbery case. However, no commoner got closer to the happening to either stop or take action over it.

Reportedly, the filmy case led robbery took place on Saturday afternoon (local time) at East 92nd Street and 2nd Avenue around 5 p.m. when a black Mercedes-Benz came charging down the road after the driver of a silver Toyota Rav-4.

In the viral video that's all over the internet, we can see the Mercedes race and crash into a Toyota, causing it to spin out on the road way. NYPD officials were quoted in reports as saying that the armed robbers ditched their ride a handful of blocks away yet leading to no injuries.

With repeated examples of innocent New Yorkers falling prey to gunmen, crooks, perverts and violent maniacs, the official statistics suggest NYPD tracking weekly spikes in almost every category of major crime except murders and rapes in June, July and August, compared with last year.

Watch videos of the recent dramatic incident:

BREAKING 🇺🇲 : WATCH ‼️

A robbery reported in the In New York city.



♦️Two thieves who tried to steal a bag with 20 thousand dollars, according to the police.#NYC #US pic.twitter.com/A2e7M2DpAt — Zaid Ahmd  (@realzaidzayn) September 5, 2022

Another angle of what was the robbery in New York, where two vehicles were involved in a chase to steal a backpack in which $20,000 was found.#NYC #US 📹@NEndesarrollo pic.twitter.com/y2eJSAPdrp — 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) September 4, 2022