New Instagram Trend: 'Pehle Mein Ek Kaan Se Sunkar Dusre Se Nikaal Thi...' Inspire Reels, Singer Aoora Tries It In Viral Video

Social media users keep coming across new trends for their reel life. Months after people enjoyed dancing to film songs such as Pushpa 2's Sooseki, Aavesham's Illuminati, and Gulabi Sadi, they have joined a new Instagram trend. They have entered the space to try something new—not dance but only lip-syncing. Now, people are creating reels based on a popular dialogue allegedly originated by a Rajasthan-based influencer named Anju Yadav.

The new Instagram trend refers to lip-syncing to Hindi words, which are inspired by a popular phrase associated with ignoring stupid talks or useful conversations. The video talked about opening up and breaking the silence when things are pointed at you.

The video records these words: "Pehle mein ek kaan se sunkar dusre se nikaal det thi, toh mujhe sab log aake suna jaate the. Lekin mein dono kaano se sunti hu aur barrabar muh se nikaal thi hu. Majaal hai ki koi mere muh b lag jaaye (Initially, I would listen from my ear and let go with another, but people kept on yelling at me. Now, I hear from both ears and open my mouth to respond to it)."

In the many videos that are being created on these trending lines, people are seen lip-syncing to them with killer facial expressions. There are thousands of videos on Instagram that show users vibing to this trend and recreating these words in their own style.

Korean singer Aoora, actress Gauahar Khan join reel trend

Including many other internet users, Korean singer Aoora also created a reel on these lines. For the purpose of the reel, he was seen identifying himself as a married Punjabi aunty (Punjabi ajumma). He wore a shawl like a ghoonghat and lip-synced to the trending words in his recent Instagram reel. His video is now going viral on the internet and has attracted 1.4 million views as of July 8.

Even actress Gauahar Khan was seen recreating this reel and sharing it on Instagram. She expressed her agreement with the words and called it a "True story."

More videos on this trend

Notably, there are about 45.6K reels on this 'Pehle mein...' original audio. From youth to elderly people, the reel trend has caught the attention of almost every Instagram user. Many women were seen lip-syncing to these lines.