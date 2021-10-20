e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11:01 AM IST

New feature alert: Instagram will now let users co-author same posts; here's all you need to know

FPJ Web Desk
Facebook-owned Instagram on Wednesday announced a new 'Collab' feature that will allow users of the social media platform to collaborate with others on Feed Posts and Reels.

The new Collabs feature will allow two accounts to co-author a post or Reel. The post or Reel will appear jointly to each user's followers and will share the same comment thread, as well as view and like counts.

"We are launching Collabs, a new way to co-author Feed posts and Reels. Invite an account to be a collaborator. Both names will appear on header, share to both sets of followers, live on both profile grids, share views, likes and comments," the company said in a tweet.

Instagram said that collaborating is a huge part of how people connect on the social media platform. "With 'Collab', you can invite a collaborator to your Feed Post and Reels and so they can share the content with their followers," the company noted.

Meanwhile, Facebook is testing a feature that would allow users on its platform to cross-post their posts, including photos or videos, over to their Instagram. The company said the option is currently a global test that's only available to a small group of people who already have their Facebook profiles linked to a personal, creator or business account on Instagram.

Facebook already allows users to cross-post their Instagram Stories and Reels to Facebook.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11:01 AM IST
