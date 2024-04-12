 'Never Trust Who Break Laws': Delhi Police Shares Chilling Video To School Citizens On Road Safety
A glimpse from the viral video: The last pillion rider lost his balance when the one seated ahead tried to either adjust his position or slide him away.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
Delhi Police posted a video online, on Thursday, showing three people riding on a bike with no absolute safety. On the first account, they were tripling on the two-wheeler which is often prohibited, alongside wearing no helmet. Importantly, the video talked about how law breakers could shockingly break friendships and trust too.

The video opened showing three youths 'enjoying' a ride on Maestro scooter, followed by one suddenly tripping off during the vehicular movement. The last pillion rider lost his balance when the one seated ahead tried to either adjust his position or slide him away.

The chilling moment was recorded on camera by another commuter on the route. The footage showed the person trying to seek help from his friend seated ahead but to no avail. He received no support as the youth took back from extending a helping hand. With painful screams "Oh, bhai, bhai...," the last rider fell onto the road from the moving two-wheeler.

Taking note of the chilling incident, Delhi Police passed down a road safety message with a heartfelt suggestion. "Never trust those who break laws," they said while posting the clip online.

The video has gone viral on Instagram and attracted more than five lakh views. Netizens were seen reacting to the police team's quirky way of addressing on traffic rules and road safety. Comments termed the moment a "Moye Moye" for the friend who was on the third seat. Appreciating police team's message which had a meme punch at the end, as it showed the troll meme face, people said, "Delhi police always on top. Love this page."

'Never Trust Who Break Laws': Delhi Police Shares Chilling Video To School Citizens On Road Safety

'Never Trust Who Break Laws': Delhi Police Shares Chilling Video To School Citizens On Road Safety

