Netizens troll TikTok's tweet on donating Rs 30 crore to PM-Cares

Earlier this month, there had been a clash at the Indo-China border in Galwan valley that had left 20 Indian soldiers dead and others injured. Since then, there has been many protests against Chinese goods and services as well as companies associated with the neighbouring country in any way.

While some had resorted to burning effigies of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and destroying Chinese goods, government organisations too appears to have taken steps to distance themselves from the neighbouring country.

On Monday, June 29, the government released a lengthy list with 59 names. These are Chinese apps that will now be banned in India.

The list includes many a popular site, including apps such as Tiktok, and many others.

However, netizens are now recalling the time when TikTok India donated Rs 30 crore to PM-Cares fund in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Many have taken to troll the tweet from April 27 which read: "We got an overwhelming response from our users for our in-app quiz to raise awareness about COVID-19. To commemorate this effort, we're making a humble contribution of INR 30 crore to PM Cares."