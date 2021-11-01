Netizens trend #MCDSalaryDo on Twitter, demanding immediate disbursal of salaries to MCD employees

According to various reports, teachers, nurses, and other North Delhi Municipal Corporation employees have stated that they will be unable to properly enjoy Diwali for the third year in a row since the corporation has not paid salaries for the past two months.

The civic body employs around 8,000 teachers, 5,000 nurses, paramedics, and health professionals, as well as thousands of other employees.

On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest outside the MCD Civic Center to protest the non-payment of salary to civic employees.

According to The Indian Express, AAP’s South MCD opposition leader Prem Chauhan said that South MCD’s revenue is the highest among all the three corporations, yet its employees are also not getting salary on time.

“We have Dhanteras, then Diwali, followed by Bhai Duj, Govardhan Puja, Chhat Puja. And it’s been our country’s long-standing tradition during the Diwali season, that from small shopkeepers to business tycoons, everyone gives their employees a Diwali bonus or sweets, to help them have a peaceful festive season,” he said.

“However, under the BJP-ruled MCD practises the opposite. Bonus and sweets are a far-fetched dream, for even the deserved salaries of the employees are not released on time,” he added.

Have a look at how netizens have come together on Twitter, demanding for immediate disbursal of salaries to MCD employees.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 03:46 PM IST

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 03:46 PM IST