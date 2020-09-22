Netizens thrilled as 60-feet tall Gundam robot replica gets into 'testing mode', video goes viral

Netizens were thrilled as Gundam Factory in Yokohama, Japan took its life-sized Gundam robot replica for a walk.

Gundam went into testing mode in Japan recently.

Named RX-78, the robot is 60-feet tall and weighs around 25 tonne.

For those who are wondering what the robot replicates - the robot is from the a recreation of a fictional character Gundam from the Japanese animated series of Gundam.

Well, Gundam is one of the popular series that dates back to the 70s and is said to be the inspiration behind the Transformers series.

A video of the robot moving around went viral on Twitter. In the video, one can see that the robot walk, kneel down, lift its arm and point at the sky.

What a time to be alive, right?

Watch Video: