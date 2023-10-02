Netizens Share Drishyam Memes To Mark Gandhi Jayanti On October 2 (IYKYK)

Netizens are sharing memes related to the movie "Drishyam" to mark Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, but why? You won't really ask that question if you are aware of the movie and its plot involving the occasion. To the unversed, the film holds key reference to the happenings on this date. As the date approached, people remembered the instance and reacted to it on social media.

Check reactions on X

The memes pass on an 'iykyk' vibe to people who have watched the film and make them recollect and repeat the incidents claimed to have taken place in the reel life on October 2. The story casting Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar) narrates him going on a trip with his family on the said date and returning home a day later from Goa.

Drishyam, a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, was released in the cinemas in 2015. After an overwhelming feedback by the audience, a sequel of the movie was released in 2022. Is there more to come? Yes. Drishyam 3 is reportedly in progress and is set to be out on the same day as Mohanlal's (original) version. It is believed that the much-awaited sequel would be released in 2024 to soothe the suspense and thrill of fans.

