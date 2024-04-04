Netizens Asks If Chennai Auto Driver Gives 'Free Rides' After He Displays Sticker Reading 'GPay Not Available, No Stop For ATM'

In the era of digital payments preferred by several people across the globe, a man from Chennai was seen expressing a negative attitude towards such payment methods. An image from an auto ride in the metropolitan city went viral on social media after it showed the driver having stuck a poster about not accepting UPI transactions. Not only was the cabbie a big no to GPay, he was also against stopping and wasting time his time at an ATM that could enable passengers to withdraw money to pay him.

As the sticker in front of his seat, read, "GPay not available, no stop for ATM withdrawal," people criticised him for not adopting digital payment methods even in 2024 when the country speaks of a Digital India.

Meanwhile, a few netizens sarcastically wondered if he allowed passengers to ride free if they were unable to tender cash to him as he also refused to stop by an ATM.

"Yu hi chla chal raahi," and "Saaf kehna... khush rahna" were some comments that purportedly alleged if would say "it's okay" and get going if people didn't have cash to pay him. This comes as a general observation that most drivers excuse minimal change amount and communicate with these terms like "theek hai, khush rahna" to say it's okay.

The post was originally shared on X, but later it took the internet by storm and was circulated across the internet. There, it received 2,33,200 views and 7,000 likes. People reacted to it by saying how stepping into such an auto gives them a "Moye moye" moment, a nightmare.

It was further learned that the auto driver didn't communicate the idea of not accepting online payments when the auto was booked.

The post triggered internet users as it went viral. People talked about common issues faced when they commute through autos and taxis. One of the comments made in this regard, read, "Destination - only where auto driver selects. At this point auto drivers should change their number plate to white and use the auto for personal rides."

While it is not a mandate to adhere to online payments, it just seems to be an easy and preferred way of exchanging money in recent times.