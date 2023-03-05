Netizens applaud Jio Cinemas streaming for top-notch camera angles during WPL 2023; viral tweets

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
On Saturday, the historic TATA Women’s Premier League kicked off with a marquee clash between the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

While the women created history with the inaugural Women’s Premier League match, it was the experience of watching the game on Jio Cinemas that got fans talking.

Netizens took to Twitter to express their views about their experience watching the game on Jio Cinemas.

The fans, who are the real stakeholders in the game, praised the camera angles, technology, and streaming quality of Jio Cinemas.

According to the fans the technology and streaming quality are top-notch at Jio Cinemas, and the viewing experience is way better.

Here are some of the fan reactions on Twitter:

