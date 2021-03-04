Nehru vs Modi? As Congress and BJP spar over MP Raj Bhavan anecdote, Twitter is impressed by first PM's choice of cigarette brand

Over the years, India's first Prime Minister has been both revered and reviled in equal measures. Even decades after his death, Jawaharlal Nehru's name crops up on a regular basis in debates and allegations. Mere days earlier for example, a BJP MLA had reportedly claimed that the former PM had gotten freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad killed as part of a conspiracy.

Now, a somewhat more innocuous claim is doing the rounds. Quoting the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha website, Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang suggested that Nehru's favourite cigarettes were once flown to Bhopal during his visit. The lawmaker shared a screenshot of anecdotes from former Governor H. Vinayak. Pataskar that have been shared on the website.

From staying at the palace of the queen of Bhopal to the aforementioned story about the cigarettes -- the webpage has several interesting factoids. According to reports, these particular facts had come from Pataskar's diary and was uploaded after his tenure ended.

"On a visit of Jawahar Lal Nehru to Bhopal, the Raj Bhavan staff realised that the favourite cigarette brand of Nehruji "555" was not available in the Raj Bhavan. Nehruji used to have a cigarette after his meals. The staff immediately sent a plane to Indore for air-lifting Nehruji's favourite pack, which was kept ready at the Indore airport," reads the story picked out by Sarang.