Navratri 2020: Meena Harris slammed for tweeting Ma Durga's face with Kamala

It is safe to say that most people on Twitter were not ready to see Kamala Harris sitting atride a lion with Joe Biden's face as she vanquishes an irate looking Donald Trump. And to bring this bizare turn of events to a conclusion, most were not happy about it. The backlash eventually compelled Meena to delete the tweet.

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has been in the news for many a reason over the last few days. And even as many debated the pronunciation of her name, others made an unfortunate attempt to deify her, triggering a social media maelstrom. Meena Harris, Kamala's niece had taken to Twitter on October 17 stating that the "first day of Navaratri was LIT".