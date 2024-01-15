National Nothing Day 2024: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Unique Day

National Nothing Day 2024: This unusual day is observed on January 16, and the sole purpose is to relax and do absolutely nothing | Freepik

It's National Nothing Day Today! You read it right. This unusual day is observed on January 16, and the sole purpose is to relax and do absolutely nothing. Stressed by the daily grind, this day allows you to take a break from it all.

National Nothing Day 2024: History

Columnist Harold Pullman Coffin founded this day in 1973 with the intention of doing nothing at all, not even celebrating this day. The main objective of the day is to be non-productive and allow you to be yourself. This day allows an individual to realise that doing nothing meaningful at times is also OK. This day, which comes after the new year when people return from holidays and long celebrations, allows you to relax and lose yourself in the things you want to do.

Martin Luther King Jr Day falls on the third Monday in January, which means that one out of every seven January 16ths will overlap with Nothing Day, thereby impounding the nature of Nothing Day.

National Nothing Day 2024: Ways to celebrate

Genuinely, there is no way to celebrate Nothing Day as it allows you to de-stress. However, individuals can do whatever they wish to do. After long travel and week-long vacation, one can sit, relax and enjoy the day with no plans at all.

Individuals can spend their time reading, playing games, napping, watching films or TV shows, or going on a date. Parents can be creative by helping their children, creating crafts and drawings, or taking them out to play games. Working professionals can take a break from being productive and practise mindfulness. They can meditate, be mindful, and do yoga or gyming.

Ultimately, you can use National Nothing Day to explore the idea of nothingness. Interestingly, by doing nothing, you end up doing many things. By lying, reading books, playing games, being innovative, watching movies or giving time for yourself, you do something rather than entirely nothing.