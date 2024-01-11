Happy Hot Toddy Day: Classic Cocktails To Celebrate The Occasion

Hot Toddy Cocktail Recipe | Freepik

Today is that time of the year to prepare, pick, and sip some hot toddy. It is one of the classic cocktails enjoyed by people due to its soothing taste and healthy ingredients. The drink is considered to be one of the best beverages to celebrate winter. Also known as hot whiskey, the much-loved drink blends the flavours of tea, clove, and ginger with alcohol.

January 11 is observed as Hot Toddy Day, and it calls for a celebration with a glass filled with the winter-special cocktail. On this occasion, you may try out these two cocktail recipes curated by Beam Suntory India, a world leader in premium spirits.

Maker’s Mark Hot Toddy

A Maker’s Mark Hot Toddy serves as a perfect drink for the cold season and also helps one in keeping their throat clear and comfortable. The key to preparing this amazing cocktail is the premium whisky and nutmeg.

The drink is created by adding two parts of Maker’s Mark Bourbon to some lemon juice and cinnamon syrup. Honey (or sugar) is added to the preparation along with hot water and mixed well on the flame until the sugar dissolves. It is presented or garnished with lemon wheel and fresh grated cinnamon or nutmeg.

Jim Beam Black Hot Toddy

The recipe begins with bourbon, followed by adding honey and lemon juice in a 6-ounce mug. Then, hot water is added carefully to the drink and stirred well to blend alcohol along with honey and lemon juice. The garnishing tip for the drink goes with a lemon peel. It is served best in a rocks glass or a chai cup.