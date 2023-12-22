7 Amazing Cocktails To Celebrate Merry Christmas & Happy New Year

The festival season has already started and it calls for a celebration. You may ditch your regular choice of distilled beverages this Christmas and New Year's Eve for some amazing cocktails. Not sure what drink is just for you? Don't worry; we have you covered. Here's a list of six mesmerising and Instagrammable cocktails options to choose from.

(1) Jim Beam Orange Crush

Jim Beam Orange Crush |

Jim Beam Orange Crush is a delightful cocktail blending citrusy flavours, making it perfect for festive celebrations and winter. It is prepared with a spice of mint along with orange and lemon juice. The base for the drink happens to be none other than the much-loved whiskey Jim Beam Orange.

Serving tip: Collins glass



(2) Negroni With Roku Gin

Negroni With Roku Gin |

Negroni With Roku Gin is an amazing drink for those who love the smell and flavour of gin. And, it is the vibrant red colour of the beverage which sets the Christmas mood. It is a harmonious blend of Roku Gin with half the quality of Umeshu and Campari, giving alcohol connoisseurs a hint of sweetness.

Serving tip: Rocks glass

(3) Winter Berry Sparkle

Winter Berry Sparkle |

Winter Berry Sparkle perfectly stands for its name with its enchanting look and fruity taste. Similar to the above recipe, this too is a gin-based cocktail for celebrations and parties. The sparkling drink comes alive by adding spice syrup and lime juice to Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Murcian Lemon. The drink is completed with a drop of Martini Prosecco wine and garnished with strawberries.

Serving tip: Coupe Glass

(4) Fireside Piccante

Fireside Piccante |

Fireside Piccante is a refreshing cocktail that will soothe you with the wellness of pineapple, jalapenos, and lime, making it a one-of-a-kind drink. The recipe of Pearl Fernandes, Trade Ambassador at West and formerly associated with Oberoi Hotels, suggests its preparation by adding all the ingredients and topping them with ice cubes.

Serving tip: Old-fashioned glass

(6) Haku® Espresso Martini

Haku® Espresso Martini |

Vodka lovers must certainly try this delightful cocktail on New Year's Eve for a subtly sweet taste with a rich caffeine kick. The drink is a blend of bold flavours and calming textures. People enjoy garnishing it with Espresso bean or Orange twist.

Serving tip: Coupe Glass

(6) White Christmas Fizz

White Christmas Fizz |

In case the simple look of the drink impresses you and tickles your senses, the "White Christmas Fizz" is your pick this festival season. Fernandes reveals her way of making this mouth-watering cocktail and says it is prepared by adding Grey Goose Vodka, white chocolate syrup, peach syrup, and lime juice. It is topped and garnished with soda and chocolate shard.

Serving tip: Old-fashioned glass

(7) Paloma Cocktail

Paloma Cocktail |

Paloma Cocktail is a cozy recipe involving tequila, pomegranate juice, and Vacum Grapefruit Rosemary sparkling water. Siddharth Saraf from Vaum Tonics calls this drink one of his favourites to make festivals merrier. The drink is spiced up with a punch of cardamom and salt and garnished with a lime wheel or star anise. However, some even prefer sipping it with

Serving tip: Rocks glass