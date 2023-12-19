6 Bakeries In Mumbai To Shop Delicious Christmas Cakes & Gingerbread

Every festival comes with its own delicacies. Christmas, for foodies and kids, is all about cakes and bread. This festival season, purchase yummy and Instagrammable desserts from the best bakeries in the city. Mumbaikars need not worry about the places to go cake shopping this X-mas as we have you covered. Here are six suggestions to bring home your perfect Christmas cakes and gingerbread.

(1) The Art Lab Patisserie & Bakery

The Art Lab Patisserie & Bakery located in Parel, Mumbai is one of our top picks for mouth-watering cake options. Their menu runs long; you name it and they have it! Their "Christmas Box" also caters to vegan customers. A sneak peek into their menu: The Bling Bling Tart, adorned with fresh berries, the Garden Berry Petit Gateaux, featuring strawberry coulis, the Scarlet Petit Gateaux and the Rouge Berry Biggie.

(2) Hurrem's

You might have tried and enjoyed Turkish Baklavas at Hurrem's, but let us tell you that you must not miss their Christmas treat. Well crafted and presented, they have on their menu some delightful Christmas cupcakes. Apart from cupcakes, they also serve milk cakes savories to set the festival mood right and soothe your sweet tooth. One may reach out to the nearby outlet in the city: Fort, BKC, or Powai.

(3) Mama Z's

Mama Z's recently announced their Christmas hamper with a perfect blend of all you need to celebrate the festival. Their collection has in-store a delightful assortment of tea cakes, Christmas cheese logs, mulled wine, cupcakes, and more. One may visit the cake shop at Cuffe Parade or place an online order.

(4) Tim Hortons India

Tim Hortons India, one of the popular and go-to brands for coffee and bread varieties opened its first store in Mumbai earlier this year in Bandra. What's on its menu this Christmas season? From gingerbread hot chocolate, gingerbread latte, and gingerbread cold coffee, there's an amazing treat to enjoy this festival.

(5) Mavs Cakes and Bakes

Located in Bandra, Mavs Cakes and Bakes is a cake shop that promises to celebrate Christmas with a feast for every taste bud. They serve both simple and decorated gingerbread options along with offering customers marzipan, fudge, and tarts. Something you shouldn't miss trying is the Honey and Spice Glazed Leg of Ham.

(6) Blue Bop Bakes

Another shopping destination for yummy cakes and desserts is Blue Bop Bakes which is located in Khar, Mumbai. Your search for a beautifully made Christmas Bundt Cake will certainly end here. Their impressive Christmas menu also includes festival-themed donuts, cookies, brownies, and chocolates.