World Cocktail Day 2024: 5 Must-Try Recipes At Home

Every year, World Cocktail Day is celebrated on May 13th. This year, it will be observed on Monday. The day is dedicated to a drink that transcends borders, bringing people together in celebration and joy. Renowned for their ability to enhance social gatherings and create memorable experiences, cocktails are beloved all around the world.

World Cocktail Day History

World Cocktail Day originated in 1806, when the Balance and Columbian Repository coined the term "cocktail." The 1930s saw the emergence of the Rainbow Room in New York, a high-end club where the elite people used to celebrate in style with cocktails. In 1987, the Rainbow Room was revived by Dale DeGroff, introducing a pre-prohibition cocktail list that inspired a modern mixing revolution.

5 Must-Try Exclusive Cocktail Recipes

1608’s Kick

1608’s Kick Cocktail |

Ingredients:

Bushmills Original Irish Whiskey– 45 ml

Lime Juice– 15 ml

Elderflower Syrup– 15 ml

Soda- Top-up

How to make:

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a cocktail glass.

A Dreamy Coastline

A Dreamy Coastline Cocktail |

Ingredients:

Bombay Sapphire– 50 ml

Martini Bianco Vermouth– 15 ml

Pallonji's Ice Cream Soda Reduction– 10 ml

Rose water– 2 drops

Salt mist– 2 puffs

How to make:

Pour all the ingredients into a mixing glass full of ice

Stir till aptly chilled and diluted

Pour into an old-fashioned glass with a block of ice.

Spray the salt mist on top. Garnish with a gold-dust-covered chocolate ring.

A Sunday Kind Of Love

A Sunday Kind Of Love Cocktail |

Ingredients:

Bombay sapphire- 50ml

Jackfruit cordial- 20ml

Lime juice- 10ml

Coconut water soda- Top up

How to make:

Paint the inside of a highball glass with some green edible paint

Add Jackfruit cordial, lime juice and Bombay Sapphire.

Add a long block of ice and give it a light stir.

Top up with coconut water soda. Garnish with some pink candy floss.

Passion Fruit Daiquiri

Passion Fruit Daiquiri Cocktail |

Ingredients:

Viva El Ron – 45 ml

Lime Juice - 30 ml

Simple Syrup – 15 ml

Passion Fruit – Half fruit

How to make:

Add ice and passion fruit to the glass. Pour over rum, lime juice and simple syrup and shake well. Strain mix into glass and garnish with lime wheel.

Skylark Grapefruit Fizz

Ingredients:

45ml Gin

20ml Lime Juice

20ml Simple Syrup

60ml Grapefruit Juice

Top-up with Soda

Orange Wheel

How to make:

Shake all ingredients apart from Soda and strain into a glass with ice. Top up with soda and garnish with an orange wheel.