World Cocktail Day 2024: 5 Must-Try Recipes At Home

Every year, World Cocktail Day is celebrated on May 13th. This year, it will be observed on Monday. The day is dedicated to a drink that transcends borders, bringing people together in celebration and joy. Renowned for their ability to enhance social gatherings and create memorable experiences, cocktails are beloved all around the world.
World Cocktail Day History
World Cocktail Day originated in 1806, when the Balance and Columbian Repository coined the term "cocktail." The 1930s saw the emergence of the Rainbow Room in New York, a high-end club where the elite people used to celebrate in style with cocktails. In 1987, the Rainbow Room was revived by Dale DeGroff, introducing a pre-prohibition cocktail list that inspired a modern mixing revolution.
5 Must-Try Exclusive Cocktail Recipes
1608’s Kick
1608’s Kick Cocktail |
Ingredients:
Bushmills Original Irish Whiskey– 45 ml
Lime Juice– 15 ml
Elderflower Syrup– 15 ml
Soda- Top-up
How to make:
Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a cocktail glass.
A Dreamy Coastline
A Dreamy Coastline Cocktail |
Ingredients:
Bombay Sapphire– 50 ml
Martini Bianco Vermouth– 15 ml
Pallonji's Ice Cream Soda Reduction– 10 ml
Rose water– 2 drops
Salt mist– 2 puffs
How to make:
Pour all the ingredients into a mixing glass full of ice
Stir till aptly chilled and diluted
Pour into an old-fashioned glass with a block of ice.
Spray the salt mist on top. Garnish with a gold-dust-covered chocolate ring.
A Sunday Kind Of Love
A Sunday Kind Of Love Cocktail |
Ingredients:
Bombay sapphire- 50ml
Jackfruit cordial- 20ml
Lime juice- 10ml
Coconut water soda- Top up
How to make:
Paint the inside of a highball glass with some green edible paint
Add Jackfruit cordial, lime juice and Bombay Sapphire.
Add a long block of ice and give it a light stir.
Top up with coconut water soda. Garnish with some pink candy floss.
Passion Fruit Daiquiri
Passion Fruit Daiquiri Cocktail |
Ingredients:
Viva El Ron – 45 ml
Lime Juice - 30 ml
Simple Syrup – 15 ml
Passion Fruit – Half fruit
How to make:
Add ice and passion fruit to the glass. Pour over rum, lime juice and simple syrup and shake well. Strain mix into glass and garnish with lime wheel.
Skylark Grapefruit Fizz
Ingredients:
45ml Gin
20ml Lime Juice
20ml Simple Syrup
60ml Grapefruit Juice
Top-up with Soda
Orange Wheel
How to make:
Shake all ingredients apart from Soda and strain into a glass with ice. Top up with soda and garnish with an orange wheel.