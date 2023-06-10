Nashik: Madhavi Salve Creates History as First Female MSRTC Bus Driver

Representative Image | File

Madhavi Salve has made history by becoming the first woman to drive a bus for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on the Nashik to Sinnar route.

This momentous occasion took place when six women were inducted as bus drivers-cum-conductors into the MSRTC on June 6-7, marking a significant milestone in the state's public transport history.

Madhavi's Journey

Madhavi Salve, a 34-year-old mother of two, originally from Mahiravani village in Trimbakeshwar taluka had been driving a light commercial vehicle since 2016. She expressed her gratitude towards the warm welcome she received from her male colleagues at the MSRTC depot in Sinnar.

Salve's journey to becoming a bus driver has been fueled by her passion for driving buses and her determination to break gender barriers. Despite facing skepticism from some friends and relatives, she pursued her dream with the support of her family.

MSRTC's Recruitment

As many as 206 women drivers had qualified in a direct recruitment scheme in 2019, and so far 28 of them have been recruited. Since their recruitment process began in 2019, these women have undergone rigorous training and tests on MSRTC buses.

The MSRTC, which has a fleet of more than 16,000 buses, already has more than 5,500 women conductors in its ranks. A total of 12 women drivers have been recruited. Among them, four are serving at Sinnar depot, three at Pimpalgaon depot, two at Peth depot, and one each at Lasalgaon, Peth, and Kalwan depots in Nashik district.

This progressive step by the MSRTC signifies their commitment to gender equality and opening up new opportunities for women in the transportation sector.

They officially joined the service in June and are now proudly serving passengers with the slogan "Pravashyanchya Sevesathi" (for service to passengers).