NASA's new tweet, 'Round and round we go...', grabs netizens' attention

NASA has always been known for posting mesmerising photos of space and stars that have piqued the interest of internet users, inspiring them to learn more about space, galaxies, and stars.

Recently, a NASA post enthralled its followers. It was a picture of a Whirlpool Galaxy with the caption:

"Round and round we go..." Let yourself be whisked away by the Whirlpool Galaxy’s curving arms, pink star-forming regions, and brilliant blue strands of star clusters.Explore # GalaxiesGalore with @NASAHubble on @Tumblr: https://nasa.tumblr.com/post/684784785714020352/prepare-to-be-mesmerized... "

Netizens are awestruck by the beauty and cannot get enough of it. "It looks so beautiful in there, and all the beautiful lights," one user added. "What a beauty! I can't take my gaze away from her," said another.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 05:35 PM IST