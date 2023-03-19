NASA shares images of Wolf-Rayet star's 'cosmic superbloom'

Wolf-Rayet star's 'cosmic superbloom' | NASA

Space always intrigues people! And space enthusiasts always love to take a virtual tour of the celestial bodies.

The National Aeronautics Space Administration (NASA) has posted a latest picture of 'cosmic superbloom' captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.

The Space agency never ceases to amaze its stargazers and astronomy loves as it consistently feeds the curiosity of its followers by sharing images and clips of celestial bodies and cosmic phenomenons on its social media platforms

NASA took to Twitter to share the rare picture of one of the most luminous, massive, and briefly detectable stars, the Wolf-Rayet star. NASA wrote- "A cosmic superbloom" and complemented it with a flower emoji.

A cosmic superbloom 🌸



The latest image from @NASAWebb features the rare prelude to a supernova in the blooming shape of a Wolf-Rayet star. Learn more: https://t.co/gSBTyHQ7H0 pic.twitter.com/6QqZmRWQDR — NASA Ames (@NASAAmes) March 18, 2023

The 'cosmic superbloom' is the latest image taken by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope and it features the rare prelude to a supernova in the blooming shape of a Wolf-Rayet star - WR 124.

According to NASA, the star in the image is situated 15,000 light-years away in the constellation Sagitta. The star is special for astronomers as it is one of the few stars that is going through a rare brief stage called the Wolf-Rayet phase before going supernova. Interesting facts about the WR 124 are that it is 30 times the mass of the Sun and has shed 10 Suns’ worth of material.