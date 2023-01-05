IN PICS: Heart of our Milky Way galaxy captured by NASA's Spitzer Space telescope

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 05, 2023
NASA has posted a picture of the heart of our Milky Way galaxy
The heart of our Milky Way galaxy was captured by NASA Hubble, NASA ChandraXray, and NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope
Earlier NASA had posted the picture of rare blast’s remains discovered in Milky Way center
The Hubble telescope unveils the stellar winds and radiation that our heated by massive stars that make up the galactic center region in infrared, seen here in yellow and gold.
The turbulent core of the galaxy, which consists of hundreds of thousands of stars and stellar nurseries – areas that create the next generation of stars
A supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy diffuses X-ray light in the bottom right of the image.
Swirling colors of red, orange, yellow, gold, pink, and blue dominate this image. At the middle-bottom-right of the photo, the core of our galaxy shines bright.