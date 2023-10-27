Narayana Murthy's '70 Hours A Week' Work Time Attracts Memes & Trolls On Social Media; Check Reactions

Narayana Murthy, co-founder and former CEO of Infosys, said in a recent podcast that youth must work 70 hours a week for India's growth, resulting in his opinion going viral on the internet. He also expressed his will and readiness to practice what he preached and said: "This is my country. I would like to work 70 hours a week." However, netizens found the take to be a no-no for them and started sharing memes and hilarious messages to react to the controversial comment.

Check reactions

X users were divided on the opinion of Narayan Murthy. While some supported his words with a few conditions, others stepped back from agreeing to it. A few were okay to work for long hours if proper payment was provided to them as an appreciation instead of them being exploited by the company.

On the other hand, many disapproved of the suggestion of working for 70 hours a week, It is noted that one usually works for about 40-50 hours a week depending on the organisation's work patterns. Memes surfaced in reply to the businessman's controversial comment.

More details about the controversial remark

Remarking on India's work productivity and the country's competitive growth, the former CEO of the well-known IT company said during a recent talk: "India's work productivity is one of the lowest in the world. Unless we improve our work productivity... we will not be able to compete with those countries that have made tremendous progress." Saying so, he added further: "So therefore, my request is that our youngsters must say 'this is my country. I'd like to work 70 hours a week."

WATCH VIDEO

