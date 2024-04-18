Mysteriously Buried? Century-Old Train Carriage Discovered In Belgium

A train carriage dating back to a century was unearthed recently by archaeologists in Belgium. During excavations of an ancient fortress in the metropolis of Antwerp, they happened to discover the rare 100-year-old train piece with some evident lettering and paint.

The London North Eastern Railway informed people in a note that the former LNER storage wagon was unexpectedly discovered 500 miles from the train operator's UK headquarters. It was noted to be one of the early models of the railway.

Quoting internal LNER research, the official source suggested this ‘truck’ was the first model of LNER removal, which was briefly in service around the year 1930. The rail company reportedly started its operations in 1923.

Notably, it was made of wood and painted dark red with yellow lettering and used for local transport of goods. The LNER's statement mentioned that the train wagon was unique and a part of a project associated with the region's sustainable mobility.

Commenting on the finding, archaeologist Femke Materns was quoted in reports describing the vehicle further and shedding light on its ancientness: "The wooden removals truck is thought to be around one hundred years old. It’s a mystery as to how the carriage came to be in Antwerp." So, nobody actually knows or remembers how the rare carriage got buried there ages ago.