Mylab CoviSelf fails to ease COVID-19 home testing; many rate it 'one star' on Play Store

Mylab CoviSelf, India’s first ICMR approved COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test kit for self-use is out in medical stores and promises to provide one's test results within 15 min at the comfort of home. Unlike lab based testing which costs above Rs 500, the CoviSelf is priced at half the figure ((Rs 250) and designed as a mid-nasal swab test to be self-administered at home.

The kit is a well equipped, but a less effective one. The pack when unwrapped holds in a pre filled extraction tube (filled with solution which inactivates the virus and designed in the manner to control & contain biohazard), sterile nasal swab, test card (similar to a pregnancy test tool), disposal cover and a user manual.

According to the ICMR advisory, the home testing by Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) is advised in symptomatic individuals and immediate contacts of confirmed positive cases.

However, the aim of the government to launch this product was to ease the citizens' testing for the novel coronavirus. Did the home based self test kit sail or sink? Tracking the user reviews on Google Play - from where one downloads the app - it can be noted that Mylab CoviSelf App failed miserably.

"It was terrific, first of all they have specific time of 15 min. Not early not after. If the strip exceed 15 min it will be considered as inconclusive. They didn't accept my test Pic. Said QR code is invalid. Then u have to buy another new test. Mylab cheap does extortion from common people my not uploading and giving results. PATHETIC, read a product testimonial by Chandrakant Nirmal. While, another user Elizabeth Jithu expressed their disappointment and wrote, "Pl don't buy - its utter waste of time and money."

Looking into most reviews, the key concern spotted and experienced by most happened to be error in scanning the QR code, delay in clicking images of the test card. Nevertheless, the feedback team of the application is spontaneous enough to reply to customers. "Apologies for the inconvenience. We request you to kindly call us at our toll-free number 1800-210-2680 or email us at care@mylabglobal.com and we will share your report, read the reply from the creator Mylab Discovery Solutions.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 06:41 PM IST