 Must Watch for all mothers: Mom's trick to have a phone-free family dinner
A video that was shared on Twitter shows a mother's 'ninja technique' to make her family members eat dinner together and have a good family time without being glued to their phones

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
`It is believed that 'Family that eats together, stays together', especially in Indian families where eating dinner together is a golden rule. It doesn’t matter if your parents had a fight or you got scolding by your parents, being together at the dining table is a must.

For kids these days, smartphones has become their best friend as they engage most of their time watching YouTube videos or playing games on it. Parents too tend to spend more time on their smartphones and laptops than having quality conversations.

A video shared on Twitter shows a mother’s ‘ninja technique’ to make the family eat together spending quality time with each other without scrolling through social media platforms. The video starts with each member of the family keeping their gadgets like smartphones or laptops on the table before getting their served dinner plate. This trick could also, be useful for all other mothers too, and they can implement it to have a peaceful family dinner time.

WATCH:

The video has garnered over 185.7k views and tons of reactions. Many netizens wrote how they will definitely try this trick in their families. Others simply pointed out that children should not be given access to social media.

Read the reactions of Twitter users to the video:

It's Pawsible! Labrador part of Punjab Police Canine squad beats CANCER & joins back duty
