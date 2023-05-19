 It's Pawsible! Labrador part of Punjab Police Canine squad beats CANCER & joins back duty
SSP of Faridkot, Harjit Singh said, "Dog Simmy was suffering from cancer for a long time and she helps in anti-sabotage checking"

Dogs are used by the police for certain operations to trace criminals as they can pick up scents, sniff bombs, drugs, and chemicals. They are given proper guidance and training.

These squad dogs are either specialized in finding missing persons or are even trained to locate dead bodies.

Recently, a Labrador dog named Simmy, who is part of the Punjab Police Canine squad beat cancer and joined back duty.

SSP of Faridkot, Harjit Singh said, "Dog Simmy was suffering from cancer for a long time. Now her health has improved. She helps in anti-sabotage checking, in the past, she helped the Police to seize intoxicating substances from a foreigner."

In the Army, dogs are also, fitted with cameras so that the handler can get live footage of what is happening and can give instructions to the dog accordingly. In Gujarat Police Force, assault dogs are deployed with the Chetak Commando units. They help police in crowd control works.

Earlier, Three canines of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, who led from the (four) front in the face of multiple threats as well as mock drills at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, took a parting sniff of the airport terminal, aircraft and tarmac on March 21 before retiring from their nine-year-long service.

