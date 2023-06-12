Muslim Woman Struggles To Find A House In Mumbai; Friend Calls It 'The Kerala Story' Effect On Twitter

Renting a home in Mumbai is a challenging task, for sure, due to various cultural and societal factors. It becomes even more difficult to find a home that suits your budget and convenience if you are a bachelor.

A recent instance that surfaced on social media revealed that a 20-year-old Muslim woman has been having trouble finding an apartment in Mumbai because of her faith.

The incident was posted by her friend, Balram Vishwakarma, on Twitter who blamed the rejection as a side effect of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story.'

"A 20yrs old female Muslim acquaintance is struggling to find an apartment since last 2 months in Mumbai. Says the amount of rejections because of her religion has only increased this year because of 'The Kerala Story'. How do you sleep in the night? @sudiptoSENtlm @VipulAlShah," Tweeted Balaram.

Netizens reaction to the incident

The tweet went viral, and many people commented on it. "With a buttload of money and ZILCH MORALITY + AWARENESS regarding the Consequences of the Propoganster created in the name of Commercial Cinema," commented a user.

"with wads of notes under their mattresses ???," wrote another user.

"Rich of you to assume ostracization and dehumanization isn't a part of the larger playbook," reacted another user.

"Not here to support Kerala story bt thts a bit unavailable. Ur acquaintance can try find an aprtmt in Muslim areas like Millat Nagar, Yari rd. Or do u mean even Muslims r denying Muslims an apartment in Mumbai? Or she prefers not to stay with Muslims around?," commented another user.

Celebs who faced the same issue

Muslim owners don’t want to rent me house cause of the way I dress, Hindi owners don’t want to rent me cause I’m Muslim. Some owners have an issue with the political threats I get . Finding a rental apartment in mumbai is so tuff — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 24, 2023

Not just common people, but even celebrities face difficulties renting homes in Mumbai. Earlier in January 2023, social media sensation Urfi Javed expressed how she was having difficulties finding a house in Mumbai. Before that, in 2009, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi had opened up about how he was being harassed by society members for getting an apartment due to his religion.

TV actress Shireen Mirza and actors Ejaz Khand and Aly Goni shared how they had to deal with rejection from renting homes because of their religion and being bachelors.