FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 07:29 PM IST
'Why waste money on paint': Pictures of divider coated in gutka & pan spit at Mumbai's Gadkari Chowk goes viral | Twitter
Mumbai: Gutkha and Pan eaters are often seen painting the roads and walls of the city red. Mumbai matters (@mumbaimatterz) in a post on Wednesday took a dig at this nasty habit of gutka and pan eaters. Tagging the BMC, it asked a rhetorical question of what is the need of spending so much money on painting the roads when its "proactive and responsible citizens" are ready to do it free of cost. The pictures in the post are from Gadkari Chowk Dadar.

The post read, "Why waste money @mybmc in painting & beautifying #Mumbai when its proactive and responsible citizens will do it for free. This is the condition of the divider at Gadkari Chowk Dadar, which has been totally coated with Paan Gutkha spit. And it's the same all across Mumbai."

See the pictures for yourself:

