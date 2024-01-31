Mumbai Viral Video: 2 BHK Built In A 323 Sq Ft Kandivali Apartment For ₹75 Lakh Stuns Netizens

Netizens who have come across a viral video claiming to offer a 2 BHK flat on a high rise in Mumbai's Kandivali area for less than a crore rupee are stunned by the price and its compactly designed interiors. But the catch is the house is only 323 sq ft in size and the builder has been able to squeeze in an extra room to make it appear as a 2 BHK.

The clip shows a real estate influencer mentioning about 323 sq ft. flat available at just Rs 75 lakh in the city.

In her reel, the influencer draws the attention of potential buyers wanting to avail 2BHK flat in Kandivali and says that they can now go for it for the estimated budget of a 1BHK flat.

WATCH VIDEO

Only possible in Mumbai RE



2BHK in 323 sq. ft.@VishalBhargava5 pic.twitter.com/7WmtlgcSLy — DineshK (@systemstrader1) January 31, 2024

Everything you need to know about the viral video

She is heard saying, "If you are looking for a 2BHK but your budget is worth buying a 1BHK, then you can purchase this project which happens to be on a 23-storey building." "It is a compact 2BHK, however, it is made very well," she adds while taking viewers on a virtual tour of the residence and highlighting the features and facilities there.

The video is doing the rounds on social media and making people wonder about the real estate trends in Mumbai. "Only possible in Mumbai," said an X user while sharing the reel online. It gathered over 94,000 views in less than a day along with hundreds of comments.

Check reactions here

One of the reactions, read, "323 sq feet? gaon mein itne mein to gai bhains rehti hain (In the villages, a cattle shed is about 323 sq ft)," while another called it "A great deal."

Mumbai ke 2BHK se jyada space to ZoomCall and Google Meet par mil jaata hai — Rahul Raj (@x_rahulraj) January 31, 2024