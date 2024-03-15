Mumbai: SoBo School Lists 'Gujarati' As One Of The Religions In Student Details Form

Filling forms and doing documentation work can be tricky, especially when the segments offer confusing or closely overlapping options to tick. In a recent case that surfaced from a school in South Bombay, parents received a student details form with something bizarre, and rather incorrect. While asking them to choose the religion of the child, they were provided with suggestions such as Hindu, Jain, Muslim, Parsi, and Christian. Along with these, they were given another option which caught one's eye as it read "Gujarati."

Is Gujarati a religion? We all know the answer to this question, but seems like the school staff who prepared the form was unsure. Apart from adding the language-based community option to the list of religions, the form also read "Tick the correct one" as if it were a quiz or a test to strike off the rest and tick the right answer. It was also noted that the form didn't consider holding "Atheist" or "Other" as one of the checkpoints for those not wanting to identify themselves as part of the mentioned.

It was learned that the form created both debate and hilarious buzz among the parents' group for considering and listing one of the languages in the religion section.

In a copy of the entire document accessed by the Free Press Journal, the form was identified to belong to the Greenlawns High School located at Warden Rd, Kemps Corner. It was shared with the parents and guardians of the student, purportedly across all classes, to seek their details including Aadhar card details, transport services, and known allergies alongside religion.

We tried reaching out to the school authorities for a comment on the shared form, however, no response was received in this matter.