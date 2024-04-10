Mumbai: Real Estate Influencer Abrar Teli Films Reel Quoting 1BHK Flat With Sea View For ₹2 Lakh; Netizens React

A video of a real estate agent offering you a nice sea view flat in two lakh rupee is rolling on the internet, but there's a catch. The video shows Abrar Teli from Mumbai featuring a 1BHK flat at Marine Drive. "Many people aim to be at an apartment from where they can see Arabian Sea, and I'm here to make it a reality for you," he says in the now-viral reel.

While there are flats one could purchase in the suburbs for this price, the flat shown in the video was available for rent of two lakh rupee purportedly per month. It had a cosy room, kitchen, and even a balcony where one could sip one's morning and evening tea. Without being said, the key attribute of the space was its view from the balcony which was the Queen's Necklace, a stunning location and tourist attraction in Mumbai.

WATCH VIDEO

As the video rolled out on the internet, it gathered more than two million views on his Instagram page. It was also circulated across other social media platforms, making it go viral. Netizens reacted to the clip after watching the property at a glance and realising that it was priced too high as it was anyway located in South Bombay.

"2 months ka rent mera annual ctc hai bhai (The rent of two months is my annual CTC)," read a comment made in this regard. Meanwhile, another comment pointed out the fact that a five-star hotel is also located on the same lane from where one can enjoy the same view allegedly in a lesser price. "5 star hotel me ek room bhi 1 month ke liye book karenge to uska rent bhi is se kam hoga," said a user, as another added, "Trident is also in the same line."