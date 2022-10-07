Mumbai Rains: 'Programme mein thoda change rehneka' - Mumbaikars share hilarious memes as city gets respite from October heat

Mumbaikars were surprised to witness rain showers during October. The city that usually slows down its rainy weather after the festive season involving Ganesh Chaturthi and Dussehra, continued to experience rains this afternoon.
Travelling during the rain is a little trickier than usual. From carefully skipping potholes to managing an alternative if trains are cancelled, Mumbaikars have a tough time when rains disturb their routine. Also, the cab prices shoot up during rains.
According to the IMD forecast on Thursday night, Mumbai is likely to witness cloudy skies with light to moderate rain/thundershower for the next 48 hours.
Here's how netizens reacted to the rainfall in the city:
On Thursday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 26.5 °C and the maximum was 31.6 °C, also the relative humidity was 85%. While Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 26.5°C and a maximum temperature of 30.7°C with a relative humidity of 89%.
Meanwhile, according to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), on Thursday, Mumbai recorded a good Air Quality Index (AQI) with an AQI of 24, while other cities like Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 31, 33, and 30 respectively.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)