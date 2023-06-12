Mumbai Rains: Netizens Welcome Rainfall With Memes And Scenic Visuals Showing City's Pleasant Weather

Mumbai witnessed rainfall in the late hours of Sunday and Monday morning in some parts of the city. Following the pleasant weather which came as a relief from the scorching heat and humidity, people took to share visuals from the scenic rainy day on social media. Not only did Mumbaikars welcome the season with visuals capturing Mumbai rains, but also with several memes.

The people of the city were eagerly waiting for the rain. It wouldn't be wrong if we say that the magical words for Mumbaikars would now be "Rains have arrived." Taking to Twitter in the filmy style and giving a meme punch, netizens began to trend hashtag 'Mumbai Rains' on the microblogging site.

Take a look at some memes right here

Twitter users share beautiful visuals from the rainy day

Mumbai Weather

Cyclone Biparjoy caused rainfall in Mumbai on June 11 and June 12. Tidal surges, accompanied by gusty winds and heavy rainfall, created chaotic conditions for residents and posed challenges for local authorities.

Earlier this month, on Saturday, the city recorded the hottest day at 38.5 degrees. The reading was a new peak for the month of June in a decade. The last time such a high temperature was recorded was on June 11, 2014, at 38 degrees. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Southerly winds lead to such a rise in temperatures.