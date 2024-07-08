Mumbai Rains Leave BLR-MUM Passengers, Including Comedian Abijit Ganguly, Shuttling From One Airport To Another Due To Bad Weather

BLR-MUM flight delay | FPJ

Flight delays, cancellations due to unlikely weather conditions aren't something bizarre. You might have heard about multiple layovers, but have you witnessed multiple landings before the actual destination arrived? In a chaotic incident, people on a Mumbai-bound flight were adversely affected due to bad weather in the city, which made them shuttle from one airport to another before they landed in Mumbai seven hours after departure.

A nearly two-hour flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai on Sunday night took a long route to land at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai the next morning. The fight that took off around 11.30 from Bengaluru couldn't land in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. It was learned that the pilot informed the passengers that there would be no landing in Mumbai due to the unlikely weather conditions there.

Chose a great night to take a 11:30 pm flight from Bangalore to Mumbai. In crazy thunderstorms pilot couldn't land in Mumbai terminal, so took us to Ahmedabad. Reaching there found that Ahmedabad airport is max'd out so took us to Indore, where we finally landed. I thought chalo… — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) July 8, 2024

Comedian Abijit Ganguly onboard, shares X post

Comedian Abijit Ganguly mentioned being on the flight, which soon rerouted to Ahmedabad. However, Ganguly pointed out that they didn't land at Ahmedabad: "Reaching there found that Ahmedabad airport is max'd out." His X post stated that the BLR-MUM flight then went towards Indore and landed there. As per the flight schedule available on online booking portals, the incident took place with an IndiGo flight, which was expected to land in Mumbai at 1.15 AM but failed to do so due to unfavourable conditions at the airport.

"Chose a great night to take a 11:30 pm flight from Bangalore to Mumbai. In crazy thunderstorms pilot couldn't land in Mumbai terminal..." he said in his post. As the comedian narrated about the ordeal, he mentioned that the final landing only took place nearly seven hours after Bengaluru departure. After landing at Indore, the hungry passengers waited for fuel loading inside the flight itself, only to fly back to Mumbai successfully. "Took off at 5 and finally landed in Mumbai at 6 and got out of plane at 7. Felt like a Shawshank Redemption moment tbh. Sahi chal rahi hai life," his post read further.