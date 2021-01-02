Mumbai: Python enters home in Dharavi, rescued by Mumbai Police constable - Watch video

A police constable from Mumbai on Thursday (December 31) night safely captured a python that had entered a house in Dharavi.

In the video that went viral on social media, one can see Murlidhar Jadhav of the Mumbai police catching the snake with his bare hands, displaying his courage and sense of duty.

The video was also posted by Mumbai police on Twitter.

“Escorting The Gatecrasher Out! A 6 feet long Indian Rock Python sneaked in a Dharavi home causing panic. A fractured leg didn’t stop PC Murlidhar Jadhav from performing his duty, who rescued the python & released it in its natural habitat with help from the Forest Dept,” reads the caption shared with the video.