CBI's finding in SSR case will be similar to ours: Mumbai Police chier

Backing its investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajaput (SSR) death case, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Friday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will soon reach a conclusion in the case.

While answering media persons questions, Singh said, "I am sure CBI will soon reach a conclusion that won't be different from ours". The Supreme Court (SC) also called our investigation professional however some vested interests tried to target us to defame, he added. Without naming anyone, Singh said some people malign the image of the Mumbai Police and its senior officers. “However our investigation was professional and full proof which helped prevail truth,” he added. Singh also alleged that some vested interests people tried to defame Mumbai police investigation into the case.

Following the actor's death at his Bandra apartment in June last year, the Mumbai Police conducted the initial investigation. However, the case was transferred to CBI in August after a SC order. Even after the four months of the investigation, the CBI is yet to make any arrest in the case. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday requested the CBI to reveal the findings of the investigation.