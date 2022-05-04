e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Mumbai Police advises citizens to keep their passwords 'lively' using Blake Lively's Met Gala look

Mumbai Police advises citizens to keep their passwords 'lively' using Blake Lively's Met Gala look

The Mumbai police department has now used the dramatic outfit transformation as inspiration for their latest password-related recommendations.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 03:14 PM IST

Blake Lively and Mumbai Police | Photo:Instagram/Mumbai Police
Blake Lively and Mumbai Police | Photo:Instagram/Mumbai Police
Advertisement

The Met Gala 2022 drew a lot of attention. One of them is Blake's lively dress transformation The actor wore a rose gold gown with a big bow at the back as she first entered the famed Met museum. However, once the knot was loosened, the princess-like gown gained a lengthy blue-colored train.

The Mumbai police department has now used the dramatic outfit transformation as inspiration for their latest password-related recommendations.

They shared a post in which they showed Blake lively's before and after dress transformation and captioned it as “.Keep your passwords 'Lively'. Change them frequently.” This post is gaining a lot of attention, and netizens are praising it for its unique way of conveying a message. People are praising them for devising such an original and entertaining way to convey this vital message.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 03:14 PM IST