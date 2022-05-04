Mumbai Police advises citizens to keep their passwords 'lively' using Blake Lively's Met Gala look

The Met Gala 2022 drew a lot of attention. One of them is Blake's lively dress transformation The actor wore a rose gold gown with a big bow at the back as she first entered the famed Met museum. However, once the knot was loosened, the princess-like gown gained a lengthy blue-colored train.

The Mumbai police department has now used the dramatic outfit transformation as inspiration for their latest password-related recommendations.

They shared a post in which they showed Blake lively's before and after dress transformation and captioned it as “.Keep your passwords 'Lively'. Change them frequently.” This post is gaining a lot of attention, and netizens are praising it for its unique way of conveying a message. People are praising them for devising such an original and entertaining way to convey this vital message.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 03:14 PM IST