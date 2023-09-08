Mumbai News: Youth Performs Dangerous Stunt On Local Train Between Kurla-Mankhurd; Police Respond To Viral Video | Screenshot from viral video

A youth was seen involving himself in a dangerous stunt on the Mumbai local train from Kurla to Mankhurd as he stood on the stairs below the footboard to swing all through his journey, as seen in a viral video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). Taking cognisance of the footage, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Mumbai Division replied that action would be taken against people doing such stunts. WATCH VIDEO

Viral video records train stunt on camera

In the video, we could the passenger choosing to travel in a risky and frivolous manner despite a reasonably empty coach. The footboard and the entry space were seen to be not crowded, and if it were the act would have still been condemned for the careless and unacceptable nature of travel.

Gets off from running train, runs on rail tracks

The man held the rod at the gate for the little grip he could manage as he stood on the train steps, those situated below the footboard of the train coaches. Also, ahead of the train reached the next station, he rushed to the ground by leaving his hands off the rod.

When a passenger onboard said "Policewala pakdega (The police will catch you)," he jumped to the rail tracks from the running train. He was then seen running for few seconds on the rail tracks as the train continued towards the railway station.

Police respond

RailwaySeva initially addressed the issue and redirected it to the Central Railway RPF, followed by the forces in the Mumbai Division responding to the incident. The RPF team pointed out that the train halts at the Tilak Nagar railway station on the train route where such attempts would facilitate necessary action when noticed.

