Mumbai: Mahim Resident Puts Up Caution Board Asking People To Refrain From Plucking Banana Leaves From Society Garden

Mumbai: Mahim Resident Puts Up Caution Board Asking People To Refrain From Plucking Banana Leaves | Image sourced from X

A photo from Mahim, Mumbai has gone viral online showing a caution board by a resident asking people to refrain plucking banana leaves from their society garden. What caught the attention of people was the unusual message written on it. The text purportedly mocked AIDS and used its reference with no proper context as it read (in Marathi), "Don't pluck banana leaves, you'll get AIDS (if you do so)." Check post:

Translate “Fuck around and find out” in Marathi



Mahim Folks: pic.twitter.com/qgdJ4lUQq9 — Tanya George (@tanyatypes) November 22, 2023

Post goes viral on X

The incident was reported near the Kabir Society located on the Sitladevi temple road in Mahim. The image that attracted more than a thousand views on X, being shared on Wednesday, showed the notice attached on a tree bark. It also captured a banana tree and its leaf in the frame next to the message.

The Mahim resident warned people from cutting and stealing away the leaves and suggested they would infected with the potentially life-threatening infection of AIDS (Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) if they still dared to commit the forbidden act.

'AIDS' remark in caution note

Despite the caution being made to protect the tree or restrict someone else using its leaves for their personal reasons, the message inscribed on it was unacceptable. It created fear among people and misled them about the spread of the HIV-caused infection. In the message, there was no clear validation on how one could be infected with AIDS if they tried to pluck the banana leaves from the society. It purportedly used the tag for creating fear and wanting people to stop involving in the activity.

How does AIDS spread?

AIDS is a disease caused by a virus named HIV (human immunodeficiency virus). It is spread from the body fluids of an infected person, including blood, breast milk, semen and vaginal fluids. It is not spread by kisses, hugs or sharing food. It can also spread from a mother to her baby, as per World Health Organization (WHO).